Virgin Orbit stock pops more than 20% as Branson's company shows off rocket in Times Square

In this article VORB

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket on display in Times Square, New York. CNBC | Michael Sheetz

Richard Branson's satellite-launching company Virgin Orbit brought a rocket to show off in New York City on Friday, as it celebrated going public. "There's a rocket in Times Square; but there happens to be [another] one on an airplane right now ... we're doing stuff and I think, at the end of the day, that's what matters," Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart told CNBC. He rang the Nasdaq opening bell on Friday. Virgin Orbit stock jumped as much as 26% in trading from its previous close of $6.49 a share. A spin-off of Branson's space tourism company Virgin Galactic, the company was privately held by conglomerate Virgin Group, with a minority stake from Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala — which together have invested about $1 billion in Virgin Orbit to date. It merged with SPAC (or special purpose acquisition company) NextGen Acquisition Corp. II to go public.

Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart (center, black jacket) stands with company executives in Times Square, New York. CNBC | Michael Sheetz

The company raised less than anticipated through the SPAC process. While Virgin Orbit previously anticipated the merger would generate about $380 million in SPAC proceeds, the company raised just $68 million — expected to be the result of a high rate of shareholders exercising redemptions. Virgin Orbit raised further funds through its private investment in public equity (PIPE) round. The company brought in $160 million through the PIPE — instead of just $100 million — from investors including Boeing, AE Industrial Partners, Virgin Group, and Mubadala. That brought Virgin Orbit's total gross proceeds to $228 million.

The company's first demonstration launch in May 2020. Greg Robinson | Virgin Orbit