Biden administration says 'no firm commitment' will be made during talks with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Summit taking place in Glasgow, via teleconference in Moscow, on November 2, 2021.

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration reiterated Saturday that "no firm commitment" will be made by the United States during diplomatic talks with Russia this coming week.

The talks between Washington and Moscow come amid a stunning deployment of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

A senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, warned Saturday of Russian disinformation ahead of the diplomatic talks which are slated to begin next week in Geneva.

"I can assure you in advance that there will be no firm commitment made in these talks, which will be serious and concrete but exploratory in nature. Everything discussed will need to both come back to Washington for consideration and also to be taken up with partners and allies later in the week," the senior administration official told reporters.

For months, Kyiv has warned the U.S. and European allies that tens of thousands of Russian troops were massing along its eastern border. The buildup has evoked shades of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, a peninsula on the Black Sea, which sparked an international uproar and triggered a series of sanctions on Moscow.

"While we would much prefer to deescalate diplomatically if Russia does choose this other path, we are more than ready and totally in line with our partners and allies on the need to impose severe costs on Russia through financial sanctions, export controls that target key industries, enhancement of NATO force posture on allied territory and increased security assistance to Ukraine," a senior administration official told reporters.

When asked, the official declined to further elaborate on the specific steps the Biden administration was prepared to take.

"We will know a lot more in a week or so which path we are on," the official said, adding that the U.S. will join the meetings with a "sense of realism, not a sense of optimism."

"We are willing to see whether or not Russia comes to these talks with a spirit of seriousness and willingness to discuss these issues in a concrete result-oriented way," the official added.

The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The latest revelation comes on the heels of a high-stakes call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin amid a significant military buildup on the Ukrainian border.

The call on Dec. 30, the second known discussion between the two leaders this month, was scheduled at Putin's request.