Cramer says the market is treacherous right now and we need some stabilization in tech

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday the carnage in tech stocks is not being reflected as much in the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average because of this year's strength in banks. Cramer said, "The damage that's happening to the markets is totally masked by the banks, which make the Dow Jones Average so good," in comparison to the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, which have more Big Tech exposure. The Dow is solely measured by the average price changes of its 30 stocks and counts four major financial companies among its few members (Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Traveler's and American Express. Visa is also in the average but that stock is more reliant on consumer economic activity than rates.) The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Monday extended their losing streaks to five straight sessions, dropping as much as roughly 2% and more than 2.5%, respectively. The Nasdaq lost 4.5% last week. The S&P 500 lost almost 2% last week.

As Cramer pointed out, the Dow has recently fared better, losing just 0.3% last week. However, the blue-chip average fell more than 500 points, or almost 1.5%, at one stage on Monday, weighed down by losses in Nike and Visa. The Dow and S&P 500 both hit record closing highs early last week, before increases in the 10-year Treasury yield cast a pall over stocks. Stocks in general — but especially growth stocks, many of which are tech stocks — are not worth as much in a rising rate environment. However, the banks make more money when rates are higher, which has been driving gains in 2022. "I find that this market is treacherous. We need some stabilization in mega-tech. And we've not," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

