Government may scale back Medicare Part B premium increase

There's a chance that your Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 could be reduced.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Monday announced that he is instructing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to reassess this year's standard premium, which jumped to $171.10 from $148.50 in 2021.

About half of the larger-than-expected increase was attributed to the potential cost of covering Aduhelm — a drug that battles Alzheimer's disease — despite not knowing yet to what extent the program would cover it. Either way, the manufacturer has since cut in half its estimated per-patient price tag to $28,000 annually from $56,000 — meaning Medicare's cost estimate was based on now-dated information.

"With the 50% price drop of Aduhelm on Jan. 1, there is a compelling basis for CMS to reexamine the previous recommendation," Becerra said.

Aduhelm was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in June. The approval for the drug, manufactured by Biogen, came despite some objections in the scientific community about its effectiveness and side effects, which include brain swelling and bleeding.

Medicare officials are expected this week to release a preliminary decision on coverage — i.e., whether it will cover Aduhelm at all or limit its use to certain patients under certain conditions. A final decision should come in the spring.