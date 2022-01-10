Pre-tax vs. Roth 401(k): There’s more to consider than you think

The start of the year is the perfect time to review your retirement savings, including pre-tax versus Roth 401(k) contributions.

Roughly 86% of 401(k) plans offered a Roth account in 2020, up from 75% in 2019, according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America.

While pre-tax deposits offer a write-off and tax-deferred growth, after-tax Roth contributions may grow levy-free. But there's more to consider than future brackets, financial experts say.

"In general, the goal is to take deductions at a higher tax rate and distributions at a lower one," said certified financial planner Ken Waltzer, co-founder and managing partner of KCS Wealth Advisory in Los Angeles.

If you plan on more income or higher taxes in retirement, tax-free withdrawals from Roth contributions may make sense, and tax-deferred contributions may be better if you expect lower earnings and levies.