Top cryptocurrencies are sliding. Is it time to try the asset class?

Chesnot | Getty Images

Analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a recent note that the firm could see bitcoin taking market share from gold and climbing to the $100,000 level. Bitcoin hit a record high near $69,000 in November but has trended down since. Still, it ended 2021 up about 40% on the year. In addition to the potential price action, cryptocurrencies have become an increasingly integrated and accepted form of payment. "I think we're not at mass adoption yet, but we are at mass acceptance," said Ross, adding that for those who've done their research and decided that crypto is right for them, it's a good time to jump into the investment. Expect volatility To be sure, you shouldn't rush into any investment just because it is relatively cheap, experts say. If buying crypto doesn't fit into your long-term financial goals, you shouldn't purchase it just because it's trading at a relative discount unless you already have an investment plan in place and a longer time horizon, according to Ivory Johnson, a certified financial planner and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, D.C. "If your time horizon is 10 years, I think now is a fine time to buy it," he said. Otherwise, he recommends that investors take a more holistic approach to the asset class instead of trying to time a volatile market.

Investors should have a clear reason for buying crypto instead of being pulled in only because the price dropped, he said. Reasons include seeing the asset as a store of value, viewing it as uncorrelated or wanting to own it because of the increasing rate of adoption. Before adding to an existing investment, people should be conscious of how much of their total portfolio is invested in cryptocurrencies and make sure that allocation matches their risk profile, said Johnson. New investors need to determine how much they're willing to risk before they buy into crypto. "If you put 20% in crypto and you can't stomach volatility, you've got what's known as a problem," he said. "But if you've gone 1 or 2 or 3 percent, it's not as big of a hit to your portfolio." What to expect while you're investing

Oscar Wong | Moment | Getty Images