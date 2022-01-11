European stocks set for higher open as investors focus on next U.S. inflation data

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the next U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 31 points higher at 7,464, Germany's DAX 78 points higher at 15,886, France's CAC 40 up 44 points at 7,174 and Italy's FTSE MIB higher by 114 points at 27,300, according to data from IG.

Global markets are focused this week on the latest U.S. inflation data due out this week; the latest U.S. consumer price index is set for release Wednesday and the producer price index is slated for Thursday.

Consumer prices in Europe and the U.S. jumped in recent months. Last Friday, inflation in the euro zone hit a new record high in December and came in at 5% compared with the same month the previous year.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed across the board on Tuesday as investors remain concerned about inflation, as well as likely policy tightening from central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve.