Just 22% of people give themselves high scores when it comes to financial wellness

How high would you score yourself when it comes to feeling comfortable with your current financial situation?

If you're like most, you wouldn't give yourself very high marks, according to a survey from TIAA.

The financial services company set out to evaluate Americans' financial wellness – defined as having the means to take care of your family, not worrying about money or debt, or feeling prepared to handle unexpected life events.

Just 22% of respondents ages 18 and up gave themselves the highest scores — a 9 or 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.

More from Personal Finance:

What to know about your 2022 Medicare costs

How to appeal income-related Medicare charges

Key considerations if you want a Medigap policy

Meanwhile, 21% of respondents gave themselves the lowest scores of 1 to 4.

Those who are most likely to feel confident in their financial circumstances include men and wealthy, older and retired individuals.

"Americans are telling us that their self-reported financial wellness is low, and they are experiencing a high degree of financial stress," said Snezana Zlatar, senior managing director and head of financial wellness advice and innovation at TIAA.

The online survey was conducted between Oct. 22 and Nov. 3 of last year. It included 3,008 respondents.