‘Sanctions don't work on Russia’: Why there’s skepticism over the U.S.' warnings on Ukraine

Slapping sanctions on Russia may not be helpful in resolving tensions with the U.S. over Ukraine, two experts said on Tuesday.

"Sanctions don't work on Russia," said Tony Brenton, a former British ambassador to Russia. "Russia just becomes even more obdurate."

In response, the West also gets more stubborn, he added. "And you're that little bit closer to a really, very dangerous security confrontation," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Angela Stent, director emerita of Georgetown University's Center for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies, likewise told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" that the threat of sanctions hasn't put Russia off.

That's in spite of the proposed punitive measures being "pretty comprehensive," she said, affecting technology exports and banks' access to the international financial system.

"Those have all been explicitly now talked about in the U.S," she said. "That doesn't seem to have deterred Russia at all."

If Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to invade Ukraine, "I'm not sure that the prospect of those sanctions is going to deter him," Stent added.