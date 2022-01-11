British mobile networks look to steal customers from rivals with free European roaming

A person walks past a Virgin Media mobile phone store, closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in London on May 4, 2020.

Brits have enjoyed free mobile roaming across Europe for years but that's set to change for tens of millions of people in the coming months as telecom operators start to re-introduce fees across the continent post-Brexit.

EE, Vodafone and Three have all announced that European Union roaming fees will return between Jan. 31 and May 23.

But two mobile networks, Virgin Mobile and O2, broke ranks on Monday when they announced that they have no plans to reintroduce fees. As a result, their customers will be able to use their data and make calls and texts on the same deal as they have in the U.K. The two networks are operated by parent company Virgin Media O2.

"Virgin Media O2 has blown the roaming door wide open," Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at analyst firm CCS Insight, told CNBC. "Bucking the market trend to bring back charges, its decision to hold firm will raise eyebrows across the sector and is a blow to rivals."

He added: "As EE, Vodafone and then Three each confirmed they would reinstate the dreaded fees, it left the door ajar for Virgin Media O2 to break rank and disrupt the market."

Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer of mobile at Virgin Media O2, claimed in a blogpost Monday that a family of four using their phones every day on a two-week holiday could face around £100 ($136) or more of roaming charges added to their holiday bill if they aren't with O2 or Virgin Mobile.

Multiple people wrote on social media that they plan to leave EE, Vodafone or Three and join Virgin Media or O2 to take advantage of the free European roaming.

The EU removed roaming charges across the bloc in 2017. When Britain was part of the EU, all Brits were able to roam for free in Europe regardless of their mobile operator. However, the EU trade deal of December 2020 gave network operators the ability to reintroduce charges.