House January 6 riot committee seeks information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 18, 2021.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Wednesday asked Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily provide information to that panel.

The request to McCarthy, R-Calif., comes after the committee had sought information from two other GOP House members, Jim Jordan and Scott Perry.

The panel noted Wednesday that McCarthy "was reportedly in communication with" then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol complex.

"We also must learn about how the President's plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee, in a letter to McCarthy.

"For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th 'was doomed to fail,' " Thompson wrote.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.