Inflation is hitting food prices hard. Here's how to save at the supermarket

If your grocery bill is busting your budget, here are some tips to reduce it.

The cost of bacon is up more than 18% from last year. Meanwhile, chicken and egg prices have swelled by more than 10%.

Inflation is increasing at its fastest rate in decades, and anyone who's been to a supermarket lately can tell that one of the hardest-hit groups is food.

Make sure your kitchen and pantry are always stocked with certain basics, experts say. Doing so will allow you to buy fewer new items each week.

Some of the most useful foods to have on hand include eggs, pasta, rice, bread, canned tomatoes, frozen vegetables and fruit, onions and potatoes, aid Leanne Brown, author of Good Enough, a self-care cookbook.

Consider buying these products in large quantities, if you have the space, to cut costs over time.

Many meals can be made with these ingredients alone, and they serve as the foundation for countless more.

2. Come prepared

Don't show up to the supermarket without a grocery list and some ideas of what you'll be cooking for the week.

"Meal planning definitely reduces costs," Brown said. "If you stick to it, you don't waste food that you bought without a plan."

While you map out your dishes for the week, try to think of recipes that are easily repurposed, Brown said. That will make you able to buy less.

For example, a pot of chili can later be used to fill burritos or as nacho toppings.

You can decide eating certain foods on repeat is sad or monotonous or — like so much else with life — you can choose to look at it more positively.

"Having the same breakfast every day for a week can be really comforting and simplify things both wallet-wise and decision-making wise," Brown said. "Then you can do something else the next week, so you don't feel bored."

Meanwhile, shopping with a grocery list probably won't prevent all your impulse buys, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't use one.

"Even if you stick to them somewhat, that is great," Brown said. "We don't need to worry about perfection."

As a treat, she purposefully plans to buy one or two things off her list.

3. Look for the best deals

You can usually browse discounts on a supermarket's website or app, or find them listed at the retailer, experts say.

Take a look at your grocery list before you decide where to do your buying, said Erin Clarke, author of The Well Plated Cookbook. Then, try to find the store that offers the best value on the particular items you're looking for.

"If you're doing a produce-heavy trip, look for a store with frequent produce sales," Clarke said. "If you're stocking up on shelf-stable goods, choose a store that has the best value for those, even if other items, like produce, cost more."