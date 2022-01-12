Higher prices played a role in online sales hitting record $204 billion over the holidays

A worker moves boxes of goods to be scanned and sent to delivery trucks during operations on Cyber Monday at Amazon's fulfillment center in Robbinsville, New Jersey, November 29, 2021. Mike Segar | Reuters

Sales online during the holiday season rose nearly 9% to a record $204.5 billion, Adobe Analytics said on Wednesday, as consumers opened up their wallets to spend on gifts for family, friends and for themselves. But the uptick in sales was driven, in part, by higher prices on goods from apparel to groceries to appliances, said Adobe, which analyzes 1 trillion visits to retailers' website. Online prices increased 3.1% in December compared with the prior year and rose 0.8% month over month. That marked the 20th consecutive month of online inflation on a year-over-year basis, and followed a record year-over-year spike in prices of 3.5% in November, Adobe said. "It's definitely a key contributor to the growth but it's not the totality of the growth," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, about the continued inflation. "There's a level of just innate growth happening in overall retail sales ... and we're viewing the inflation as one of the explanatory factors." Consumers have also been buying into more expensive categories, such as jewelry, which could be another factor contributing to the retail sales growth, he noted.

Uptick in items out of stock

Shoppers find fewer discounts