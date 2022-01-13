Big pensions are nearly 100% funded, the healthiest they've been since 2008 financial crisis

The pension plans of big U.S. companies haven't looked this good since before the 2008 financial crisis — and that's good news for workers and employers.

A pension's "funded" status is a core gauge of its health. It's a measure of plan assets relative to liabilities (how much money the plan needs to pay future income). Pensions less than 100% funded don't have enough money on hand to meet future obligations to retirees.

The 100 largest pensions of public U.S. companies were 99.6% funded at year's end — the healthiest they've been since September 2008, according to Milliman, a consulting firm. That's up from 90.3% at the end of 2020.

The story is similar among a broader pool of big companies in the Fortune 1000. Their pensions were 96% funded, on average, last year, according to Willis Towers Watson, a consulting firm.

That's the highest level since the end of 2007 and up "sharply" from 88% in 2020, according to its analysis.

The dynamic — largely the result of stock and bond yields — offers some relief to retirees and workers who expect to live on pension income, experts said.

"The pensioner will have a higher degree of comfort there's something to back the promise," said Philip Chao, a retirement plan consultant at Experiential Wealth, based in Cabin John, Maryland.