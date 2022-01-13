Omicron will challenge Hong Kong's zero-Covid policy, ex-U.S. diplomat says

The highly transmissible omicron variant is going to be a "very difficult challenge" for Hong Kong as the city sticks to its zero-Covid policy, a former U.S. diplomat told CNBC.

There will likely be more opposition to "draconian measures" given that the variant appears to be less dangerous, said Kurt Tong, who was previously U.S. consul general and chief of mission in Hong Kong and Macao from August 2016 to July 2019.

Tighter restrictions — including the closure of bars, cinemas and fitness centers — kicked in on Friday last week and are set to last until Jan. 20.

"We are facing a very dire situation of a major community outbreak any time, and that's why we have to take very decisive measures," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said when announcing the new rules.

It will be very difficult to achieve zero Covid given the transmissibility of the omicron variant, and "there will be more political pressure to not have draconian measures be instituted against a relatively small risk for most of the vaccinated population," said Tong, who is now partner at business advisory firm The Asia Group.