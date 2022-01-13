Stock futures are flat ahead of major bank earnings

U.S. stock index were little changed during overnight trading on Thursday, ahead of earnings from the major banks on Friday.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 29 points. S&P 500 futures were up 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.12%.

All of the major averages slid during regular trading on Thursday. The Dow and S&P 500 fell 0.48% and 1.42%, respectively, registering the first down day in three. At one point the 30-stock benchmark had been up more than 200 points.

The Nasdaq Composite was the relative underperformer, shedding 2.51% and snapping a three-day winning streak as technology stocks came under pressure. Microsoft declined more than 4%, while Nvidia dipped 5%. Apple, Amazon, Meta, Netflix and Alphabet also closed lower.

Investors have rotated out of growth and into value stocks amid rising rate fears, which makes future profits — including from growth companies — look less attractive.

"Big Tech stocks are selling off so dramatically as a product of, 'yes US rates are likely to go up further this year,' but also as investors rotate into value and cyclical trades," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Wall Street is trying to get a sense of how much growth is going to slow and the banks will start providing some insight on Friday," he added.