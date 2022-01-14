Is 25% the new 20%? How much to tip in a post-pandemic world

Tips have improved during the Covid pandemic at Sugapeach Chicken & Fish Fry in North Liberty, Iowa.

At Sugapeach Chicken & Fish Fry, a fast casual eatery in North Liberty, Iowa, customers are feeling a lot more generous since the pandemic put the squeeze on the restaurant industry.

Before, people would tip 10% to 15% for meals ordered and collected from the counter, said Chad Simmons, Sugapeach's co-owner. "Now, we get between 20% and 25%."

Still, finding enough staff to keep the restaurant running remains a challenge, he said.

As the economy recovers, workers are hesitant to return to service jobs that offer few benefits and low pay, which has led to a severe shortage of fast-food workers, kitchen staff and delivery drivers even as consumers value these services more than ever.

More from Personal Finance:

Here are the top jobs in the U.S.

Inflation gave the average worker a 2.4% pay cut

Pay hikes of 5% or more may be in store for employees in 2022

"The tips are the icing on the cake, but they really want more cake," Simmons said.

Before Covid, tipping a few dollars, if at all, was standard for bartenders, baristas or "back-of-house" employees.

But with the pandemic came the broad-based adoption of contactless and digital payment methods like Block, formerly known as Square, which prompts you to leave a tip when you pay.

In most cases, there are predetermined options ranging from 15% to 25% for each transaction, even if it's just a carry out coffee or self-service snack, while tipping 20% at a sit-down restaurant is still the standard.