Many employees could be in for pay hikes of 5% or more in 2022

This year may be your chance to get a big raise.

As employers try to retain talent amid the Great Resignation, many of them expect to pay more in salaries and/or bonuses.

In fact, 51% of human resource leaders in the U.S. said their organization expects average merit increases of more than 5%, a survey from professional services firm Grant Thornton found. In addition, 68% said their company also already increased the number of employees eligible to receive a cash bonus. The firm polled 551 senior U.S. HR leaders of firms that had at least 500 employees in August.

"We're seeing just massive upward pressure on wages," said Tim Glowa, a principal at Grant Thornton who helps organizations better understand, attract and retain employees.

"Wages are, in many cases … kind of the table stakes, a situation that organizations have to get right in order to attract and retain people."

While not every company will be giving 5% raises, it's expected that, in general, there will be steeper wage increases in 2022. The Conference Board, a New York-based think tank, is predicting a 3.9% jump in wage costs for firms in 2022, which includes pay for new hires. It marks the highest rate since 2008.

To be sure, changing jobs typically brings a bigger salary boost than staying with your current employer. Those who switched jobs saw 12-month moving-average wage gains of 4.3% in November, compared to 3.2% for those who stayed, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve.

Millions of Americans have already quit their jobs, with a record 4.5 million walking away in November alone. Some experts anticipate quit rates will accelerate in the new year. Of the HR leaders Grant Thornton polled, 60% think the war for talent will last more than a year.

"This isn't just an HR problem anymore. It's a C-suite problem," Glowa said. "We're seeing more organizations needing to work together as a leadership team … to figure out what they can do to retain talent."