Stocks and property will be turned into NFTs, venture capitalist says

Company stocks and real estate will be among the many things that get turned into non-fungible tokens in the future, according to venture capitalist Bill Tai.

The tech investor told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal on Wednesday that "it's going to happen" and it's "not even a question."

Instead, it is simply a matter of when it will happen at scale, Tai said at the Crypto Finance Conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

NFTs are "one-of-a-kind" assets in the digital world that can be bought and sold over the internet. They're designed to show that someone has ownership of a unique virtual item, such as online pictures and videos or even sports trading cards. It's currently unclear why anyone would want to own an NFT of a stock or what they would be able to do with it.

Over the last year, the number of items being turned into NFTs has grown rapidly. Everything from the source code of the world wide web to Jack Dorsey's first tweet has been sold as NFTs.

But some people are confused as to why these non-tangible assets are being sold for so much money. In March, South Carolina-based graphic designer Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, sold an NFT for a record $69 million at a Christie's auction. In June, an NFT of the web’s source code sold for $5.4 million.

Data from market tracker DappRadar published Tuesday shows total NFT sales hit $25 billion in 2021 as the speculative crypto-asset boomed in popularity. Some of the world's best-known companies including Coca-Cola and Gucci have also sold NFTs.