Faces of Change: In Covid crisis, a new generation of community leaders echoes Martin Luther King's wisdom

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking before crowd of 25,000 Selma To Montgomery, Alabama civil rights marchers, in front of Montgomery, Alabama state capital building. On March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Community leaders and their enterprises are vital to promoting economic mobility in the U.S., especially in challenging times. These changemakers lead the work of nonprofit organizations, social ventures, start-ups and small businesses, alongside governments and corporations.

For many community leaders, their strategies and philosophies also embody the work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny," Dr. King famously said in his 1963 Letter from a Birmingham jail. "Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."

Reflecting on the past two years of the pandemic on this Martin Luther King Day, much research shows the Covid-19 crisis has disproportionately impacted the health and economic wellbeing of underserved communities, including many Black Americans. Yet data shows the pandemic has also resulted in the highest share of minority-owned businesses and minority employment in industries most impacted by the pandemic.

More from Invest in You:

Faces of Change: Nominate a leader from your community

No emergency savings? New workplace benefits aim to help

5 ways to reset your retirement savings and save more in 2022

"Individuals and communities are taking advantage of their agency to fill the direct needs of the community," said Dennis Parker, executive director of the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, an organization founded in 1965 to fight for economic justice for the nation's most vulnerable and disadvantaged communities. "These are people who feel the impact, know the impact and are taking steps to change it."

During Black History Month, CNBC + Acorns Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. will spotlight groundbreaking faces of change — everyday Americans who are investing in neighborhoods, schools and small businesses to advance and uplift communities, helping to create a brighter financial future.

If you would like to nominate someone from your community to be considered for recognition during Black History Month, please complete and submit your nomination no later than 11:59p ET on January 28, 2022 here.