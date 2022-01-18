Oil prices are at a 7-year high, but Exxon CEO Darren Woods is confident they will trend lower.

Oil prices rose to a seven-year high Tuesday amid ongoing supply concerns and escalating tensions in the Middle East, but Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods is confident they will trend lower.

In the immediate future, however, the oil executive said the market should expect volatile prices as the industry's recovery from Covid-19 continues.

"As you get supply and demand tighter, events that happen around the world ... lead to a lot more volatility because there's less of a buffer, and I think we're going to see that for some time now," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Until industry begins to ramp up productions and increase the level of supply to meet this growing demand, or in turn demand starts to come down a little bit ... you're going to see a lot more volatility until we get better stability."

Woods added that it's hard to predict when the market might balance out given the many players involved.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, traded as high as $85.74 per barrel on Tuesday, a price last seen in October 2014. The price marks a blistering recovery after the contract briefly traded in negative territory in April 2020, as the pandemic sapped demand for petroleum products.

International benchmark Brent crude broke above $88 per barrel, also hitting the highest level since 2014. As producers continue to keep a lid on production while demand recovers, some observers have called for oil to top $100 per barrel this year.