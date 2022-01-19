Biden backs Fed Chair Jerome Powell's likely monetary policy tightening as inflation rages

US President Joe Biden (L) looks on after announcing Jerome Powell (R) as his nominees for Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Systems during an event at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 22, 2021.

"Covid-19 has created a lot of economic complications, including rapid price increases across the world economy. People see it at the gas pump, the groceries stores, and elsewhere," Biden said in his first news conference of the year.

Biden said he respects the Fed's independence, but underscored that the central bank is tasked with taming inflation.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he supports Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's expected move to start tightening monetary policy and wind down the easy-money measures the central bank used to insulate the economy from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Federal Reserve provided extraordinary support during the crisis for the previous year and a half," the president continued. "Given the strength of our economy and pace of recent price increases, it's appropriate — as Fed Chairman Powell has indicated — to recalibrate the support that is now necessary."

While Biden's comments were brief and supportive, they were notable given that the Fed is empowered to maximize employment and tame prices as a nonpartisan body.

Former President Donald Trump skirted historical precedent when he repeatedly and publicly berated the Fed's decision-making and past efforts to make it tougher to borrow. Trump's barbs were often personal and tended to ridicule Powell as Fed chief. Trump in 2017 nominated Powell, a Republican, to lead the Fed.

Biden nominated Powell for a second term late last year, a move motivated in part by he and the rest of the Fed managed to support American business and the financial sector during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank has telegraphed for months that it will soon raise interest rates and has already begun to cut the quantity of Treasury bonds it buys each month to support the U.S. economy. The moves are designed to make borrowing more expensive for American businesses and curb corporations' appetite for debt.

The thinking goes that if businesses cannot borrow as much, they will not spend as much, and overall economic activity will cool. Inflation is often a symptom of an overheating economy and a signal that supply and demand are mismatched.

For their part, Democrats and the majority of economists blame the global pandemic for the current rash of inflation. They say it will calm down once supply chain disruptions are resolved.

The Labor Department's latest inflation report showed that U.S. consumers paid 7% more for all goods and services in December than they did 12 months prior. The figure represented the fastest year-over-year price increase since 1982.