Supreme Court's Gorsuch, Sotomayor dodge key detail as they deny rift over Covid masks

Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018.

Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch on Wednesday denied their relationship has been frayed over a disagreement about wearing masks as a Covid-19 safety measure during in-person court proceedings.

The rare joint statement from the two sitting justices came one day after an NPR report said Gorsuch refused to wear a mask, despite a request from Chief Justice John Roberts for all nine members of the bench to do so.

The statement did not address the key question of whether Roberts had asked the justices to wear masks. It denied that Sotomayor herself had asked Gorsuch to wear a mask, which is not what NPR reported.

An NPR spokesman told CNBC that the outlet stands by its report, noting that veteran Supreme Court reporter Nina Totenberg "never reported that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask, nor did she report that anyone admonished him."

"The statement released by Justices Sotomayor and Gorsuch does not contradict the reporting in Totenberg's piece," NPR said.

A Supreme Court spokesperson, who shared the statement with CNBC, did not immediately respond to a question about the apparent discrepancy between NPR's reporting and the statement from Gorsuch and Sotomayor.