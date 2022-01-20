Exports could be key driver for China's growth as Covid drags down spending, say analysts

Exports will continue to drive China's economy for the rest of the year as the domestic market remains sluggish, according to analysts.

Chinese leaders have indicated for many years that they want to move away from exports as the main source of growth and toward domestic consumption for sustainable economic growth, said Mattie Bekink, China director at the Economist Intelligence Corporate Network.

"But that's certainly not what's happened during the pandemic. So China's economic recovery has largely been dependent upon on return to its old export driven model, while consumption has really lagged," she told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"In 2020, for example, net exports contributed the largest share of Chinese GDP growth since 1997 and consumption is not even recovered yet to its pre-Covid trend, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics," Bekink said.

Despite global disruptions of supply chains during the pandemic, China's trade surplus rose to $676.43 billion in 2021— up from $523.99 billion in 2020, and the highest on record going back to 1950, according to official data from Wind information.

"Exports will still continue to be a very important growth driver for the Chinese economy in 2022," Zerlina Zeng, a senior credit analyst at CreditSights, told CNBC on Wednesday.