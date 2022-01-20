CNBC Pro

Jeremy Grantham says the end of 'bubble extravaganza' is coming, calls for stocks to drop 45%

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Jim Cramer likes these stocks amid volatility, pros' big tech plays
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO06:20
CNBC ProAirbnb, Morgan Stanley, and Las Vegas Sands are some of today's top picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 19
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Jim Cramer and other pros react to Microsoft's bid to buy Activision Blizzard, bank earnings
Alison Conklin
Read More