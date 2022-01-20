Medicare doesn't cover at-home Covid tests. Here's how to get them for free

You may have discovered that Medicare doesn't cover the cost of at-home Covid tests.

While there are ways for beneficiaries to get free tests, a Biden administration mandate that private insurers cover the cost of at-home tests — up to eight per enrollee per month — does not extend to Medicare, including Advantage Plans.

"That's a major sticking point right now," said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the program on Medicare policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "It's a sore spot for Medicare beneficiaries, who are among the highest at risk when it comes to Covid."

About 63.3 million people are enrolled in Medicare. Most of the beneficiaries, 55.1 million, are age 65 or older, and the rest are generally younger with permanent disabilities.

The Biden administration's mandate, which took effect Jan. 15, means most consumers with private health coverage can buy an at-home test at a store or online and either get it paid for upfront by their insurer or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to their plan.

While Medicare was not included in the directive due to the specific legal authority used to implement it, there are ways for beneficiaries to get the at-home tests for free.