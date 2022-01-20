The Senate will get its best shot at regulating Big Tech, and Apple, Google and Amazon are already playing defense

Chairwoman Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during the Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing on "Oversight of the U.S. Capitol Police Following the January 6th Attack on the Capitol, Part III", in Washington, January 5, 2022.

One of lawmakers' best shots at passing transformative tech antitrust legislation will be within reach on Thursday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to deliberate on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which some experts consider to have the most realistic chance of actually becoming law out of broad slate of reforms, while also creating major change in the industry. The committee schedule also lists a markup of the Open App Markets Act, another bipartisan competition bill.

The two bills are similar in that they both would prevent certain dominant tech platforms from favoring their own products or services over others that rely on their marketplaces to do business. But the Open App Markets Act's impact would pretty much be limited to those that run app stores, like Apple and Google, while the American Innovation and Choice Online Act would be more expansive, potentially preventing a company like Amazon from giving its own private label products a better ranking in its search than a third-party competitor.

Apple and Google could similarly be barred from unfairly ranking their own apps above competitors' in their mobile app stores, and for Google, the same principle would apply to its general search engine as well.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, led by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, respectively the chair of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust and ranking member of the full committee, hit a legislative sweet spot.

On the one hand, it's a transformative and far-reaching bill that could significantly impact the way major consumer services operate. And on the other hand, its powerful co-sponsors and relatively lengthy list of bipartisan backers seems to give it a chance of actually passing.

That's not to say its passage is a given. While taking on the tech industry has remained a popular bipartisan issue over the past few years, both sides still largely disagree on several aspects about how to do so. Antitrust reform has shown some more promise than other issues, like content moderation, in forming consensus, but members on both sides have retained some doubts.

Still, the fact that the bill is sponsored by leaders on the committee suggests it will likely reach the markup stage with significant support.

A similar bill already passed in the House last summer. And while the Senate version may check slightly fewer boxes off progressives' wish list, the chance to reach the Senate floor finally brings their dreams closer to reality.

The White House has not officially weighed in on the bill, but has generally pushed for measures that lessen concentration of power and broadly supported competition reform. On Wednesday, top White House officials met with a group of companies including Big Tech critics Sonos and Yelp to hear about their concerns about barriers to competition in the tech industry.