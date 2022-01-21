GM unveils new high-performance Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV

DETROIT – General Motors will offer a new performance version of its flagship Cadillac Escalade SUV, adding to a growing lineup of high-power gasoline vehicles ahead of the brand's push toward full electrification by 2030.

The Detroit automaker on Friday said the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series, like its other performance vehicles, will "encompass the peak of Cadillac performance, bold, distinguished design, and innovative technology."

The new V-Series looks extremely similar to other current Escalade SUVs, but it's expected to offer significantly more performance. The sound of the engine also resembles that of a sports car more than a full-size SUV, according to videos released by the automaker.

Cadillac's "V" or "V-Series" designation has traditionally been used for performance cars. The Escalade V-Series is expected to be powered by a 6.2-liter V-8 that's currently used in the CT5-V Blackwing sedan, according to media reports. The engine generates 668 horsepower and 659 foot-pounds of torque. That compares to the current Escalade with a 6.2-liter V-8 at 420 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque.

A GM spokeswoman declined to provide more details about the new vehicle, saying more information will be available in the spring.