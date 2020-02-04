GM unveils new tech-savvy Cadillac Escalade SUV

General Motors on Tuesday night unveiled its new 2021 Cadillac Escalade SUV with a massive OLED display, an upgraded semi-autonomous driver-assist system and other tech-savvy features.

The redesigned Escalade features a smoother exterior design than current models and a new interior with a standard industry-first curved OLED display, which offers twice the pixel density of a 4K television.

"The interior was a lift from where we are on the correct vehicle. The cherry is the OLED screen, which gives you a total new look at the interior," Michael Simcoe, GM vice president of global design, told CNBC. "It's very wholistic … It's a real commitment to Escalade."

The vehicle will go on sale in late-2020 in North America with a 6.2-liter V-8 engine rated at 420 horsepower and 460 pound feet of torque. The company also offers a larger version of the SUV known as the Escalade ESV.

Pricing for the new models was not announced. Starting pricing for current models range from about $76,500 to $94,000 for Escalade and between $79,500 and $97,000 for ESV models.

Cadillac, according to President Steve Carlisle, is "absolutely" confident that the new SUVs will grow the brand's sales and market share, particularly against increased competition from the Lincoln Navigator.