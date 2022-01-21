Cryptocurrencies tumble, with bitcoin falling 7% and ether down 9% in the last 24 hours

A photo illustration of the digital Cryptocurrency, Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are seen on September 13 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Bitcoin prices fell sharply on Thursday night, losing more than 4%, while ether prices also dived.

Bitcoin plummeted by more than 7% in the last 24 hours, and trading at $38,650 as of 10:33 p.m. ET, according to CoinDesk.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, dived more than 9%. It was trading at $2,827 as of 10:33 p.m. ET, according to CoinDesk.

The declines in cryptocurrencies follow Wall Street losses on Thursday. The Nasdaq was down almost 5% this week, and the S&P 500 is into its third straight week of losses.

As the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield spiked earlier this week, rising rates have caused investors to shed their positions in riskier assets. The Federal Reserve have also indicated it plans to begin reducing its balance sheet, as well as tapering of bonds and raising interest rates.

Bitcoin prices have fallen sharply since November, tumbling over 40% from a high of over $67,500 in 2021.