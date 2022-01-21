January 6 riot probe gets over 700 pages of Trump White House documents after Supreme Court ruling

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2019.

The select House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has received more than 700 pages of Trump White House documents that it had sought for several months, NBC News reported Friday.

The panel received those records from the National Archives less than two days after the Supreme Court refused a request from former President Donald Trump to block their release.

The House committee is investigating the days leading up to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the events during it, and its aftermath.

The invasion of the halls of Congress by a mob of Trump supporters came after weeks of false claims by Trump that he had actually won the 2020 election, and that President Joe Biden's official victory was the result of widespread ballot fraud.