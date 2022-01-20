Atlanta DA seeks special grand jury in Trump election interference probe

The top prosecutor in Atlanta has asked a judge to impanel a special grand jury to investigate efforts by then-President Donald Trump to sway the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in her request that during her ongoing probe her office "has received information indicating a reasonable probability that Georgia's election that year "was subject to possible criminal disruptions."

Willi also said that "a significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate" with her investigation without a grand jury subpoena that would compel their testimony.

"By way of example, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, an essential witness to the investigation, has indicated that he will not participate in an interview or otherwise offer evidence until he is presented with a subpoena by my office," Willis wrote the judge.

The prosecutor noted in the letter that a special purpose grand jury would not have the authority to issue indictments in the case. But it "may make recommendations concerning criminal prosecution as it shall see fit," she wrote.

