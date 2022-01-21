Singapore's second SPAC made its debut on Friday — and a third one is on its way

A general view shows the Singapore Exchange (SGX) stock exchange building in the central business district in Singapore on April 7, 2020, as the country ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential as well as schools to combat the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

SINGAPORE — A second blank check company started trading Friday on the Singapore Exchange, a day after the listing of Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation — the city-state's first ever SPAC.

Pegasus Asia shares opened Friday at $5.01 Singapore dollars, little changed from the offer price of $5 Singapore dollars. The company raised $170 million Singapore dollars ($126.27 million) in gross proceeds from the initial public offering.

It is the first Singapore-listed special purpose acquisition company with international backers — its sponsors include European asset manager Tikehau Capital and Financière Agache, a holding company of Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of French luxury group LVMH.

"We feel quite confident that we should be able to find the right acquisition," Neil Parekh, CEO and non-independent director at Pegasus Asia, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

Parekh is also partner and head of Asia, Australia and New Zealand at Tikehau Capital.

He said the blank check company will focus on tech-enabled firms in areas including fintech, consumer, real estate, health and digital services to find its target acquisition.