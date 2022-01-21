Singapore will extend Covid booster program to teens aged 12 to 17

Students in protective masks engage in extracurricular activity in school on Jan. 6, 2022 in Singapore. Suhaimi Abdullah | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Separately, Singapore shortened the isolation period for children under 12 and vaccinated people who test positive for Covid from 10 days to 7 days. The country's National Centre for Infectious Diseases found through its studies that the viral load for omicron infections is lower than for delta, and has a shorter infectious period. Those 12 and older who are unvaccinated will still have to isolate for 14 days.

Adjusting border measures

Singapore also said it will continue to limit the number of people who can enter the country through its quarantine-free, vaccinated travel lane arrangement. The sales of flight and bus tickets will be capped at 50% of its quota. However, those who enter the country from Jan. 24 onward will need to do only unsupervised, self-administered rapid Covid tests for seven days after arrival if they intend to leave their place of residence. Submission of results is not required. Currently, after arriving in Singapore, travelers must self-test and submit test results on four days and go to a testing center for supervised testing on two days.