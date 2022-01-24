Kevin McCarthy, other GOP leaders discuss plans to campaign on limiting Congress members' stock trading

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) delivers remarks about U.S. President Joe Biden's first year in office on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2022.

House Republican leaders have privately discussed ways they can campaign during midterm congressional elections on the issue of limiting lawmakers' stock trading, an attempt to seize on one of the hot-button issues in Washington.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other top GOP members of the House discussed the matter with donors last weekend in Miami, according to people briefed on the matter.

McCarthy and other leaders told donors that they would aim to pass legislation that would limit lawmakers' ability to trade stocks, the people said. If, as expected, they win back the House in the midterm elections this fall, Republicans would bring such legislation to the House floor at the start of the new Congress, said a person familiar with the matter.

At a separate round of meetings that started Monday in Miami, GOP party leaders were aiming to discuss campaigning on the issue and potential legislation, people familiar with the matter said.

The push for more regulation on lawmakers' stock trades has become a bipartisan issue in Congress as critics point out that senators and representatives often have access to potentially market-moving information before the public does.

Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff, of Georgia, and Mark Kelly, of Arizona, introduced the "Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act," which would ban members of Congress from buying and selling stocks while they are in office. If passed it would require members of Congress and their families to put their stock portfolios into a blind trust. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced a similar bill. Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Chip Roy, R-Texas, are also working together on potential limits.