House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposes banning Congress members from owning individual stocks: 'We're a free-market economy'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts her weekly news conference in Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed Wednesday at the idea of banning congressional lawmakers and their spouses from owning stock shares of individual companies, despite the possibilities for conflicts of interest between their legislative duties and personal finances. "No," Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters at a press conference where she was asked whether she would support such a prohibition. "We're a free-market economy," she said. "They should be able to participate in that." Pelosi's dismissal of the idea of a stock-purchase ban came in response to a question about a Business Insider investigative report this week on stock ownership by lawmakers and after controversies over stock purchases by a number of senators since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Business Insider series found that 49 members of Congress and 182 senior-level congressional staffers had violated the so-called STOCK Act, which requires the public disclosure by themselves and family members within 45 days of sales or purchases of individual stocks, bonds and commodity futures. The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, which became law in 2012, is supposed to prevent lawmakers and staffers from engaging in trading on information they glean from their jobs, as well as conflicts of interest.

But violations of the STOCK Act, if sanctioned at all, usually result in fines of just $200. "We have a responsibility to report" stock trades, Pelosi said Wednesday. The speaker said that she was not familiar with the findings of the Business Insider series. "But If people aren't reporting [stock trades], they should be," Pelosi added. Earlier Monday, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler called for tougher rules limiting stock trading by corporate chief executive officers and other top executives. In October, the Federal Reserve announced a wide-ranging ban on officials of that central bank owning individual stocks and bonds. That ban came on the heels of the resignations of two Federal Reserve regional presidents, Robert Kaplan of Dallas and Eric Rosengren of Boston, after disclosures that they had traded individual securities in 2020. Their trades came as the coronavirus rocked markets, and while the Fed itself was engaging in massive purchases of assets aimed at keeping markets stable.

