CNBC Pro

Jefferies downgrades Netflix to hold, says streamer may need to shift focus to video games

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan names its top China internet stocks to play a choppy 2022
Evelyn Cheng
CNBC ProNetflix's slowing growth could be bad news for streaming rivals, top analyst says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Peloton, Netflix, Chipotle, Apple, Moderna & more
Michael Bloom
Read More