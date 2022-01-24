This picture taken December 12, 2019 shows a view of the sign showing the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index is holding steady at 15-year highs, despite breaking a 10-day winning streak on Sunday.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 1.23% on Sunday and was down 0.76% on Monday to trade at 12,047.04 Saudi riyals by midday London time, but is still up around 7% since the start of the year.

"Sentiment in Saudi Arabia is bullish due to brisk economic activity, sequential gains in corporate profits, lucrative IPO activity, a strong real estate market, and very high oil prices," said Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive officer of Nomura Asset Management, Middle East.

The kingdom is the world's second-largest producer of oil and its oil giant Aramco reported a net income of $30.4 billion for the third quarter of 2021 as the global economy reopened and energy prices soared.

"While the Saudi economy is in the process of diversification, the importance of oil, which account for around three-quarters of exports, cannot be understated," Fadlallah told CNBC.

Mazen al-Sudairi, head of research at financial services company Al Rajhi Capital, echoed that view, calling oil the "main driver" of Saudi Arabia's stock market. He said key sectors in the kingdom rely on oil both directly and indirectly.

Oil prices have risen more than 60% in the last 12 months as demand has rebounded, and hit a seven-year high last week after an attack on Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen's Houthi militants.

"The current backdrop remains supportive for share price performance," said Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging markets research EMEA at MUFG Bank.

Specifically, petrochemical companies with the advantage of low costs and high operating efficiencies could gain considerably, he added.