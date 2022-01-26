CNBC Pro

David Einhorn predicts inflation will cause a recession, adds new positions

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProUndeterred Cathie Wood says she's using the sell-off to buy her favorites: 'Innovation is on sale'
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Jim Cramer's cloud stock pick, pros double down on megacap tech despite recent dip
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:30
CNBC ProMeta, GE and Microsoft are some of today's top stock picks: Pro Market Movers Jan. 25
Alison Conklin
Read More