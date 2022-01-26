Diversity among financial planners improved in 2021 — but it still remains overwhelmingly white and male

Diversity among financial planners improved in 2021 though the industry remains one that leans heavily toward white men, according to statistics issued Wednesday by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

The group, which issues the certified financial planner designation, saw a pronounced uptick in female, Black and Hispanic practitioners last year. The number of Black financial planners grew by more than 10% from 2020; the growth rate was 15% for Hispanic CFPs and 4.2% for women.

All exceeded the growth rate of CFPs overall, which hit an all-time high of 92,055, an increase of 3.8% from 2020.

"2021 is the largest and most diverse class in the CFP Board's history," according to Kamila Elliott, chair of the group's board of directors.

Despite last year's improvements, officials recognize that the current metrics still fall short.