Financial advisory industry continues to grapple with lack of diversity, top advisors say

The financial advisory industry continues to struggle with efforts to boost diversity, though more firms seem to be emphasizing the issue in their recent recruiting, according to top firms on CNBC's annual FA 100 ranking.

The profession has long been one dominated by white men.

For example, Black and Hispanic certified financial planners represented just 4% of the 87,784 total CFPs in 2019 — despite being nearly 30% of the U.S. population, according to a CFP Board report published last year. Women have made up about 23% of CFPs for a decade, despite accounting for more than half the U.S. population, according to a 2019 report.

While financial planners are just a subset of the overall spectrum of "financial advice," their stats are in line with those of the broader industry.

More from FA 100:

Meet the financial advisor ranked No. 1 by CNBC

How the pandemic has changed the financial advice business

Here's how top financial advisors are hiring young talent

"Our industry has a lot of the same problems our society has," said Alison Berman, president and CEO of Palisade Capital Management, which ranked No. 88 on CNBC's FA 100. "These systemic problems are extremely complex."

The industry has made some recent improvements. For example, the number of Black and Hispanic CFPs grew 12% in 2019, the highest increase on record.

Diversity and inclusion efforts gained more awareness and momentum after the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis last year, which sparked national and international protests for racial justice and prompted many U.S. companies to publicly commit to diversity initiatives.