CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Peloton, Coinbase, Uber, Plug Power, Penn & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMicrosoft's sell-off was overdone and growth investors should buy, Piper Sandler says
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProCredit Suisse downgrades Clorox to underperform as pandemic-era sales growth may reverse
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley upgrades DraftKings, projects sports betting stock can rebound 60%
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More