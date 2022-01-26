'You have no home here' — Cramer blasts speculative SPACs for taking down the stock market

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday condemned the 2021 rush of speculative SPACs for playing a part in the stock market's recent weakness.

On "Squawk Box," Cramer issued a challenge to any SPAC-enthusiast who might want to face-off with him.

"There's no more 'Jimmy Chill' when it comes to SPACs," he said. "You come on our show and you come out with that nonsense … you have no home here, where I am."

Cramer was doubling down on comments he made the prior evening on "Mad Money," when he blasted last year's flood of special purpose acquisition company deals as well as initial public offerings.

"These newly minted stocks and SPACs are now killing us. It's the excess supply that's dragging down the rest of the market," Cramer said Tuesday evening. "Broken IPOs have emptied the pockets of investors."