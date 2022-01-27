5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Stock futures flip positive and negative, reversing big overnight losses

A trader works, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is seen delivering remarks on a screen, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), January 26, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

2. Earnings season continues with fast food and media before the bell

McDonald's on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of expectations as higher costs weighed on its profits, marking the fourth miss in the past eight quarters. The company's shares fell more than 2% in premarket trading. Excluding charges related to the sale of McD Tech Labs to IBM and other items, McDonald's earned $2.23 per share. Net sales rose 13% to $6.01 billion.



Comcast reported fourth-quarter earnings Thursday that beat estimates on the top and bottom line but missed on high-speed internet customer net additions. Its shares rose more than 1.5% in the premarket. Comcast, which owns CNBC and NBC as well cable and broadband operations and theme parks, also announced increases in its dividend and its stock buyback plan.

3. Tesla sees more supply chain challenges, no new models this year

Maja Hitij | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Tesla late Wednesday delivered better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter. However, the electric auto maker warned that supply chain disruptions could persist throughout 2022. CEO Elon Musk provided a "product road map" update, saying Tesla would not release any new model vehicles this year, confirming no Cybertruck in 2022.

Musk also said Tesla is not currently working on a $25,000 car. "At some point we will. We have enough on our plate right now," he added. Tesla shares fell 1% in the premarket. After the closing bell Thursday, Dow stocks Apple and Visa lead the companies reporting quarterly results.

4. Key economic reports out as Fed points to rate hike coming in March

Bond yields ticked lower early Thursday ahead several key economic reports. The 10-year Treasury yield remained above 1.8% after climbing Wednesday as traders took Powell's post-meeting comments to mean more aggressive policy tightening may be ahead to fight inflation and protect the labor market. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the government is out with weekly jobless claims, December durable goods orders and its first look at fourth-quarter economic growth. Economists expect a 5.5% annual GDP growth rate, more than double both year-ago numbers and the prior quarter.

5. Biden gets a chance to a replace a longtime liberal on Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer testifies before a House Judiciary Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing on The Administrative Conference of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington May 20, 2010. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters