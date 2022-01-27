IMF sees potential for further market turbulence as central banks hike rates

The International Monetary Fund has warned of further turbulence ahead for financial markets, particularly as governments around the world shift gears into recovery mode.

Central banks' moves to tighten monetary policy and curb rising inflation could push riskier stocks deeper into the red even as policymakers pledge a smooth transition, the IMF's Tobias Adrian, financial counsellor and director of monetary and capital markets, told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore.

"We could certainly see further tightening of financial conditions, and that means that risk assets such as equities could sell off further," Adrian said.

The market reaction will hinge largely on central banks' ability to communicate their intentions, Adrian said, urging order and transparency.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve signaled that it could halt its asset purchasing program and start raising interest rates as soon as March.

"This is hopefully not going to be disorderly, but it's going to be an orderly adjustment in terms of valuations," he said.