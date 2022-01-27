Newsom says California is doing the 'hard work' to fight climate change, not just talking a good game

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday said the state's in a "transformational moment" to shift away from fossil fuels, as climate change continues to fuel devastating wildfire seasons and historic drought conditions across California.

The governor's remarks to CNBC's Yasmin Khorram come shortly after the state unveiled this year's budget proposal, which invests $22 billion in new climate change funding and allocates money from last year's budget for a total of $37 billion in climate investment over six years.

"The magnitude of the challenge is self-evident," Newsom said. "The extreme droughts, the record-breaking heat that we experienced just 24 or so months ago, record-breaking wildfires ... require us to do more and to manage these existential threats more aggressively. We're doing everything in our power, not just rhetorical."

Newsom said the budget's climate funding is an example of the state's willingness to do the hard work that other states and nations simply talk about.

"A lot of jurisdictions talk a good game. They put out headline grabbing pronouncements of 'We're going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 1990 levels by 20-fill-in-the-blank,' as a substitute for the hard work," Newsom said.

"The hard work is 'the how,' and that money represents 'the how,'" Newsom said of the budget, adding that funding will help "convert old diesel buses that are driving our kids to school" and get "drayage trucks you see on the highways and freeways off the highways and freeways."