An A.I. lab co-founded by Elon Musk and backed by Microsoft has raised $250 million

Sam Altman, co-founder and chief executive officer of OpenAI Inc., speaks during TechCrunch Disrupt 2019 in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the artificial intelligence lab that competes with Alphabet's DeepMind and Meta AI, says it has raised $250 million from investors.

Sam Altman, OpenAI's co-founder and CEO, announced the series A funding round on Twitter late Wednesday without disclosing the valuation or the specific investors.

"After our pre-friends-and-family round in 2016, our F&F round in 2017, our angel round in 2018, our pre-seed round in 2019, our seed round in 2020, and our seed extension in 2021, we're delighted to share we've raised a Series A of $250 million," Altman wrote.

OpenAI, ranked by AI researchers as one of the top three AI labs worldwide, did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Incorporated in San Francisco in 2015, OpenAI says it is trying to develop safe and friendly AI systems.

The company's founders — Altman, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, Wojciech Zaremba and John Schulman — pledged to invest over $1 billion into the venture when they set it up. Musk resigned from the board in February 2018 but remained a donor.

In July 2019, Microsoft backed OpenAI with $1 billion. The investment made Microsoft the "exclusive" provider of cloud computing services to OpenAI.