Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Robinhood, Apple, Visa and more

People wait in line for t-shirts at a pop-up kiosk for the online brokerage Robinhood along Wall Street after the company went public with an IPO earlier in the day on July 29, 2021 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Robinhood — Shares of the trading app plunged a whopping 15% after the company gave a disappointing revenue forecast for the first quarter of 2022. Its latest earnings report also showed a decline in users. Monthly active users fell to 17.3 million last quarter from 18.9 million in the third quarter.

Apple — The tech stock rose more than 2% in after-hours trading after the company reported its largest single quarter in terms of revenue ever. Its sales grew more than 11% even amid supply challenges and the lingering effects of the pandemic. Apple beat analyst estimates for sales in every product category except iPads.

Visa — The credit card company saw its shares jump 5% in extended trading after a better-than-expected earnings report. Visa's adjusted earnings per share came to $1.81, higher than a Street estimate of $1.70 per share, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also topped expectations.

Western Digital — Shares of the data storage company slid 12% in extended trading even after a strong earnings report. The company's EPS came in at $2.30 per share, compared with an estimate of $2.13 per share, according to FactSet. Sales also beat analysts' forecast. The stock has fallen more than 17% in 2022.