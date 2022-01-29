65% of women would buy a home without being married first. What to know if you're one of them

Anna Mascall pictured in front of the Easton, Pa., home she recently purchased. "To be able to say I own a home, I kind of did the American dream," she said.

After years of renting, Anna Mascall, 30, decided she wanted to buy her own home.

Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and urban residents began flocking to the rural Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania where she lives.

With low inventory and high prices, Mascall thought her homeownership dreams would be out of reach — but that all changed when the owner of the house she was renting decided to sell and gave Mascall first dibs.

She jumped at the chance, and her dream of owning a home became a reality. Mascall closed on her new house this week.

"It was always a huge dream of mine to own my own home and to be able to say that I made it," she said.

Mascall, who is single, admitted that she did have some hesitation about approaching this major life milestone without a partner. "But there came a point where this is how my life is now, and why wait for that?" she said. "I'm more than capable of owning a home."

Society tends to dictate a certain chronology for life events — first comes marriage, then comes buying a home.

However, single women like Mascall are redefining those rules, according to a recent study from Bank of America.