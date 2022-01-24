Tax filing season kicks off today. Here's how to get a faster refund

Cabania | iStock | Getty Images Plus

Check your return for errors

One of the easiest ways to avoid refund delays is double-checking your return, experts say. "Half of the problems are from taxpayers not providing accurate information," said Eric Pierre, an Austin, Texas-based certified public accountant, owner of Pierre Accounting and co-host of the CPA Huddle podcast. "The IRS is a hot mess, but you're not helping yourself with errors." The backlog of unprocessed returns includes issues triggering a manual review, according to the IRS, including many stimulus check mistakes, and the agency is fixing "significantly more errors" than in previous years.

There may be similar issues as the IRS tries to reconcile the 2021 stimulus check and advance child tax credit payments, Harris said. "I have concerns it's going to create another significant backlog in addition to the backlog that already exists," he said. However, the IRS is sending forms to help filers who received these funds: Letter 1649 for child tax credits and Letter 6475 for stimulus checks. If these letters match your return, it's less likely to get marked for review and delay your refund, Harris said. The same goes for quarterly estimated payments and other tax forms, such as your W-2 for income or 1099-R for retirement plan withdrawals. If you're missing paperwork, you can download a free IRS transcript to verify forms or check numbers from last year's return.

Identity theft delays

